Mumbai: 33-Year-Old CA Dies by Suicide During Facebook Live Accusing Fiancée and Her Family of Fraud and Assault

A 33-year-old chartered accountant from Jharkhand allegedly took his own life by hanging at his rented home in Govandi after going live on Facebook on Tuesday. He accused his fiancée and her family of framing him in a stalking case and physically assaulting him after taking Rs 12.5 lakh from him. The man also claimed that despite his efforts, the police had refused to intervene in the financial dispute, forcing him to seek legal recourse through the courts.

According to the police, Sandeep Paswan had exhibited suicidal tendencies over the past year. Friends and viewers raised alarms about his distressing live chats, but authorities were able to locate him only after his death. The Deonar police registered a case of accidental death and, upon discovering the Facebook Live video, are now adding a charge of abetment to suicide against his fiancée and her family.

According to a report of TOI, Police said around 7am Tuesday, Sandeep went live on Facebook in his flat, showing bruises on his body and a torn T-shirt, and accused his fiancee and distant relative, Sapna Paswan, and her family of assaulting him and pushing him to take his life. "They told me, 'Why are you still alive? Just die, or we will kill you. They have humiliated me and ruined my life,'" he said.