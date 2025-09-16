Mumbai: 34-Year-Old Man Dies by Suicide in Andheri West; Police Cite Family Disputes

A tragic incident was reported from Andheri West on Sunday night after a 34-year-old man was discovered dead by suicide at his home. The man, who had been battling depression reportedly linked to family disputes, was found hanging in his room. The police officials said that he got married in 2022, but his marriage ended in divorce just four months ago. The couple had no children. The DN Nagar police have treated the case as an accidental death and have begun formal proceedings while gathering further details surrounding the circumstances of his demise.

The deceased was identified as Manish Thombare, an employee at a private firm who resided in Sai Baba Society, Gaondevi Dongari, Andheri West. Investigators believe the death occurred between late Sunday night, around 11:30 p.m., and Monday morning, before 11:30 a.m. Manish lived in the same house as his elder brother and sister-in-law, but occupied an upstairs room. When he did not come downstairs the following morning, his brother went to check on him and was shocked to find him hanging from the ceiling fan, using a saree to take his life.

His brother quickly rushed him to a nearby hospital, but the attending doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. The body has since been shifted to Cooper Hospital in Vile Parle (West) for post-mortem examination. Early investigations suggest that Thombare had been dealing with deep emotional distress, especially linked to ongoing family conflicts and his recent divorce. Police officials have not found any suicide note so far, but continue to probe the case to rule out other possibilities. Authorities are also speaking with relatives and colleagues to piece together the factors that may have contributed to this unfortunate incident.