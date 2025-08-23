Mumbai: 35-Year-Old Man Found Dead in Goregaon Public Toilet; Police Suspect Heart Attack

A 35-year-old man was found dead in a public toilet in Mumbai's Goregaon East area on Friday, August 23. The deceased has been identified as Sonu Sharma, said Dindoshi Police. According to the official, he was found lying in the toilet located in Santosh Nagar.

#BREAKING: A 35-year-old man, identified as Sonu Sharma, was found dead in a public toilet at Santosh Nagar, Goregaon. Police suspect a heart attack but await the post-mortem report to confirm the cause of death. Investigation is underway: Dindoshi Police Station pic.twitter.com/GswsiWTLbX — IANS (@ians_india) August 23, 2025

The police suspect that the man might have died due to a heart attack; however, the body was sent for a post-mortem and the report is awaited. More details awaited.