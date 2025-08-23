Mumbai: 35-Year-Old Man Found Dead in Goregaon Public Toilet; Police Suspect Heart Attack

By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: August 23, 2025

A 35-year-old man was found dead in a public toilet in Mumbai's Goregaon East area on Friday, August 23. The deceased has been identified as Sonu Sharma, said Dindoshi Police. According to the official, he was found lying in the toilet located in Santosh Nagar. 

The police suspect that the man might have died due to a heart attack; however, the body was sent for a post-mortem and the report is awaited. More details awaited.

