Mumbai: 36 Flamingos Found Dead in Ghatkopar After Hitting Aircraft; Visuals Surface

At least 36 flamingos have been found dead at different locations in the Ghatkopar area of Mumbai on Monday evening, May 20, after hitting an aircraft.

Various calls were received from people about the dead birds spotted at some places in Ghatkopar, said Pawan Sharma, founder of the Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) and honorary wildlife warden with the forest department, reported by news agency PTI.

Heart-wrenching Scene From Lakshmi Nagar in Ghatkopar

The forest department’s mangrove cell, along with the RAWW teams, during a search operation, found 29 dead flamingos in the area on Monday night, he said. The carcasses were sent for an autopsy to find out the exact cause of the death, he said.

