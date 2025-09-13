Mumbai: 39-Year-Old Shopkeeper in Jogeshwari Foils Fake BMC Employee Extortion, Alerts Police

Mumbai: Shopkeeper who owns a garment shop in Jogeshwari busted a significant extortion attempt who posed as BMC officer. According to information, accused visited to shopkeeper clamming irregularities in the fire safety measures and demanded Rs 5,000 insisting the extinguishers were empty. When Victim asked for bill, one of the accused said the amount will be doubled if you want official receipt.

After this shopkeeper got doubtful about their intent and called his wife Pooja and friend Atish Tiwari for help. With the help of friend, victim checked the identity card and crosschecked with BMC and ruled out to be fake and fraud case was confirmed.

As reported by FPJ, men tried to escape after being discovered, shoving watchman Umesh Manal, who fell and injured his leg. Kantaria and Tiwari apprehended the pair and turned them over to the Jogeshwari police. In this case, police has arrested, 40-year-old Umesh Thakur resident from Andheri and Harshad Katpara from Jogeshwari East Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Sections 125(a) (endangering life or personal safety) and 204 (impersonating a public servant).