Mumbai: 4 Arrested for Assaulting Two Students Over Friendship With Girls in Borivali

In a shocking incident, a gang of four youths assaulted two 17-year-old college students with bamboo sticks and kicks in Borivali after objecting to their friendship and chatting with two girls. The incident came to light recently, and police have arrested all four accused within hours from Dahisar.

The arrested accused have been identified as Arkan Khan, Arman Khan, Harmeen Yadav, and Sameer Shah, all residents of Kandarpada, MHB Colony, Dahisar.

According to police, one of the victims, a 17-year-old boy, resides in Poisar, Kandivali, and is a first-year student at a reputed college in Borivali. He and his friend had developed a friendship with two girls from their class. They regularly interacted with the girls on WhatsApp and often met them in Kandarpada. Over time, they became acquainted with local youths, including the four accused.

On August 27, around 7.30 pm, the two boys met near their college when the brother of one girl and the friend of another approached them. Pretending to want a discussion, they lured the victims near Gopinath Munde Garden in Borivali, where two more associates were waiting. The accused then started abusing the boys and accused them of chatting with the girls. They suddenly launched an assault using bamboo sticks, punches, and kicks.

Both victims sustained serious injuries in the attack. Before fleeing, the accused allegedly threatened to kill them if they were seen in the area again.

The injured boys received preliminary treatment at a nearby government hospital and later lodged a complaint at the MHB Police Station. Acting swiftly, the police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and launched a manhunt.

Within hours, the four accused—Arkan Khan, Arman Khan, Harmeen Yadav, and Sameer Shah—were traced and arrested from Dahisar. During interrogation, they confessed to their involvement in the crime.

Police investigations are ongoing.