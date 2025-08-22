Mumbai: 4-Year-Old Girl Drowns in Water Bucket in Malad East

A four-year-old girl drowned in a bucket at a home in Mumbai's Malad area. The incident occurred on Tuesday, August 19, when she fell into the water-filled bucket at home. According to the police, the deceased girl, identified as Aakriti Yadav, had a mental health condition.

Aakriti was survived by her parents and two siblings at Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in Yashodham, Malad East. Her parents work as daily wage earners. The incident occurred when her parents filled the buckets and other utensils at home with water, as the locality received a limited water supply.

Also Read | Pune: Masked Man Roaming on Streets of Pimpri-Chinchwad With Knife Identified.

Later, Aakriti woke up and stumbled over to a bucket. She fell headfirst. One of the family members spotted her legs dangling outside and raised an alarm. She was transported to a hospital where doctors declared her dead.