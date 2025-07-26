Mumbai: 40-Year-Old Arrested for Stalking, Passing Obscene Remarks at Minor Girl

Mumbai's Tardeo police have arrested 40-year-old Sonu Surendra Jagdish for allegedly stalking and making obscene remarks towards minor girl. Sonu used to pass comments, stalk her while she used to return from tuition. Due to continues harassment minor suffered mental distress.

Following this father filed a complaint against the accused under the BNS and POCSO Act. Police investigated the matter and tracked down the accused and brought down to Mumbai for Investigation.

Tardeo Police arrested 40-year-old Sonu Surendra Jagdish Soni from Madhya Pradesh for allegedly stalking and making obscene remarks at an 11-year-old girl returning from tuition. The minor suffered mental distress. Based on her father’s complaint, a case was filed under the BNS… pic.twitter.com/u8uB5KK2W9 — IANS (@ians_india) July 26, 2025

Also Read: Mumbai: 20-Year-Old College Student Dies After Sudden Drop in Blood Pressure in Kandivali

In separate incident Police have registered a case against the father and brother-in-law of a minor girl under sections of rape and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, following allegations of sexual assault. The brother-in-law has been arrested in connection with the case, while the father remains at large since the complaint was filed. Authorities are actively searching for the absconding accused.

The victim is a 16-year-old girl. According to the complaint, in April 2024, while the victim was asleep at home, her father allegedly sexually assaulted her after covering her mouth. He reportedly threatened to kill her mother if she disclosed the incident to anyone. The severity of the threat allegedly terrified the victim, preventing her from revealing the ordeal to anyone.