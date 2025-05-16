Mumbai: 40-Year-Old Man Beaten to Death Over Theft Suspicion in Mahim; Case Registered

A 40-year-old man was brutally beaten to death by Mohammad Aslam Ansari over theft suspicion in the Mahim West area of Mumbai. The deceased has been identified as Hasan Shaikh. A murder case has been filed by the victim's family at the Mahim police station against the accused, and an investigation is underway.

As per the complaint, the incident occurred at around 11.30 pm on May 14, when Hasan had gone out to drink with a friend, Vyanka, when the accused approached and confronted Hasan for committing theft. A confrontation followed, during which Ansari allegedly began assaulting Hasan.

Hasan received serious injuries in the fight and he was rushed to Bhabha Hospital by his family, where doctors declared him dead at around 1:30 AM on May 15. The police registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 103(1) and further investigation is on.