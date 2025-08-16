Mumbai: 42-Year-Old Gold Worker Dies in Wadala Road Accident

A tragic road accident in Mumbai’s Wadala area on Friday morning claimed the life of a 42-year-old man. The incident occurred in front of the BPCL petrol pump on the Sewri–Chembur route when a speeding Tata Intra tempo rammed into a scooter, killing the rider on the spot.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Hussain Shaikh (42), a resident of Grant Road, Mumbai, who worked as a goldsmith. The tempo driver, Aziz Chand Khan (24), has been taken into police custody.

According to police, the accident took place around 8:40 am when constable Suraj Subhash Gujar (47), attached to Wadala Police Station, was on his way to duty. On noticing a crowd gathered on the road, he rushed to the spot and found a white Suzuki Burgman scooter lying damaged, with a Tata Intra tempo stationed behind it.

Constable Gujar saw that the front wheel of the tempo was on top of a man. With the help of bystanders, he pulled out the victim and arranged to send him to hospital in a private vehicle. The injured man’s 15-year-old son, Rehan Mohammad Hussain Shaikh, who was present at the scene, confirmed that the victim was his father.

The victim was taken to Habib Hospital in Dongri, where doctors declared him dead at 9:40 am.

Soon after, the Wadala police inspector reached the accident site for investigation. The tempo driver, Aziz Khan, later surrendered himself at the police station and was taken into custody.

A case has been registered under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for causing death due to rash and negligent driving, based on the complaint filed by constable Suraj Gujar.