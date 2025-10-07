Mumbai: 42-Year-Old Man Arrested for Molesting His Minor Niece on Street in Khar
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: October 7, 2025 10:06 IST2025-10-07T10:06:23+5:302025-10-07T10:06:29+5:30
A 42-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly molesting his 15-year-old niece on a busy road in Khar following ...
A 42-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly molesting his 15-year-old niece on a busy road in Khar following an old enmity with her parents. The incident occurred on Sunday night (October 5) after the teenage girl and her friend visited a roadside food joint. The accused, who was passing by, allegedly made objectionable remarks.
When the girl confronted him, he abused her and touched her inappropriately. The investigation revealed a dispute between the accused and the family of the victim girl.
Also Read | Mumbai: Sex Racket Busted in Chembur, Three Arrested, 8 Women Rescued.
Police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and arrested the man. He was produced before a court, which remanded him to police custody.Open in app