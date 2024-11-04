Mumbai: 42-Year-Old Surat Man Found Dead in Hotel; POCSO Case Filed Following Allegations

A man from Surat, Gujarat, was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a Mumbai hotel, leading to a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The incident occurred on Saturday around 6:15 PM when the manager of Hotel Super notified authorities that a guest was found unconscious in his room.

The man, identified as Sanjay Kumar Ramjibhai Tiwari (42), was rushed to J.J. Hospital by police, where he was declared dead on arrival. Police later confirmed that a 14-year-old girl, reportedly known to the deceased, was also present in the hotel room at the time.

Following Tiwari's death, the police questioned the girl’s mother, who alleged that the deceased had forcibly assaulted her daughter. Based on this statement, the police have registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act, including charges of sexual assault.

The DB Marg Police Station has recorded an accidental death report and filed charges against the deceased under Sections 137(2), 64(1), 65(1), 336(2), 336(3), and 340(2) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita, as well as Sections 4, 6, 8, and 10 of the POCSO Act. The investigation is ongoing, and further details are awaited.