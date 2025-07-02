Mumbai: 44-Year-Old Delivery Man Dies After Falling Into Terrace Pool of High-Rise

A 44-year-old delivery man, identified as Imran Akbar Khozhada, tragically died after falling into a swimming pool on the terrace of a residential high-rise in South Mumbai late Tuesday night. The incident occurred at the High-rise building located near Grant Road railway station (West).

The deceased has been identified as Imran Akbar Khozhada, a resident of Dongri in South Mumbai. He was delivering juice to an apartment in a building near Grant Road railway station when the incident occurred at around 11:45 PM. At the time of the accident, Imran was reportedly speaking on the phone.

According to Gamdevi Police, CCTV footage from the building shows Imran walking past the swimming pool area on the 22nd floor and accidentally slipping into the water.

The residents who had placed the food order came out to check when they didn’t receive the delivery. The security guard informed them that the delivery agent was on his way. Soon after, they noticed Imran's body floating in the pool. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The Gamdevi Police were then notified about the incident.

Police contacted Imran’s family, and his brother's statement was recorded. The family has not expressed any suspicion of foul play in the matter.

A case of accidental death has been registered.

A police officer stated that there appears to be no foul play involved, as the CCTV footage clearly shows Imran talking on the phone when he lost his footing and fell into the pool.