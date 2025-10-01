Mumbai: 44-Year-Old Ivory Coast Citizen Sentenced to 12 Years Jail for Drug Trafficking

October 1, 2025

Mumbai Special Sessions Court has sentenced a 44-year-old citizen of Ivory Coast, Honore Igwe Gahi, to 12 years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of ₹1.25 lakh for illegally staying in India and being involved in drug trafficking.

 

Gahi was residing illegally in a rented house in Turbhe, Navi Mumbai. During his arrest, the police recovered 204 grams of cocaine from his possession, valued at around ₹60 lakh in the international market.

 

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) Bandra Unit had arrested Gahi from Santacruz during a crackdown on drug traffickers on New Year’s Day in 2021. Acting under the guidance of DCP (ANC) Navnath Dhawale, the team gathered strong evidence and filed a timely chargesheet in the case.

 

Based on the investigation and the evidence placed on record, the Sessions Court found Gahi guilty and awarded him the stringent punishment.

 

