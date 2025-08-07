Mumbai: 4,500 Retired BEST Employees Await Dues Worth Rs 600 Crore; Workers' Union Protests at Azad Maidan

Around 4,500 retired personnel and officers from BEST are awaiting their pending dues since September 2022, with final settlement amounts pending since 2019. The total outstanding amount is estimated to be around Rs 500–600 crore, and no concrete steps have been taken by the authorities to resolve the issue. Protesting against this delay, the workers' union staged a demonstration at Azad Maidan on Wednesday, demanding a separate fund allocation to clear the dues.

BEST is facing mounting criticism for failing to pay the dues of retired employees. Allegations have been made that the delay is due to the department's poor financial condition. The delay has caused severe financial hardship for many retirees.

The union demanded immediate gratuity and final settlement disbursements for retired employees. They also insisted that BEST develop a financial plan to ensure timely payments for future retirees.

Also Read | Goregaon MTNL Flyover Demolition: Why BMC Is Razing Rs 27 Crore Veer Savarkar Bridge.

The BMC has allocated Rs 1,000 crore to BEST in its budget for the financial year 2025–26. According to Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, the first instalment was paid in April, and the second instalment will be released shortly.

BEST has assured the union that it will soon organise a meeting between the union and the civic administration to resolve the issue. Shashank Rao, General Secretary of the Workers' Union, submitted a memorandum during the protest at Azad Maidan.

Cultural Affairs and IT Minister Ashish Shelar intervened in the matter, urging the municipal commissioner to immediately address the concerns of retired BEST employees. He contacted Bhushan Gagrani and requested that a union delegation be allowed to discuss the issue. Shelar assured the workers that justice would be delivered at the earliest.