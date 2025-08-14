Mumbai: 49 Maharashtra Police Personnel Honoured with Gallantry and Service Medals

On the occasion of Independence Day, the President of India has announced the recipients of the President’s Gallantry Medal, President’s Medal for Distinguished Service, and President’s Medal for Meritorious Service for the year 2025. Several officers and personnel from the Maharashtra Police have been selected for these honours.

The list includes officers and staff from Gadchiroli and other parts of the state who have displayed gallantry, rendered distinguished service, and achieved exceptional performance in the line of duty.

Gallantry Medal

Seven personnel from Gadchiroli district, recognised for their bravery in anti-Naxalite operations, have been selected for the Gallantry Medal. They are: Assistant Police Inspector Netaji Sukhdev Bandgar, Assistant Police Sub-Inspector Manohar Kotla Mahaka, Police Head Constable Manohar Lachhman Pendam, Police Constables Prakash Ishwar Kannake, Atul Satyanarayan Vegolpawar, Hidayat Sadulla Khan, and posthumously, Suresh Ligani Telami.

President’s Medal for Distinguished Service

Four senior officers have been selected for this honour. The recipients include Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Mumbai City, Anil Dashrathrao Kumbhare; then Commissioner of Police (Amravati City) Navinchandra Datta Reddy; and then Assistant Commissioner of Police (Pimpri Chinchwad) Rajendrasingh Prabhusing Gaur.

President’s Medal for Meritorious Service

A total of 39 officers and personnel from across Maharashtra have been selected for the Meritorious Service Medal. The awardees include members of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Quick Response Teams, various city police commissionerates, rural divisions, Highway Safety Patrol, Protection of Civil Rights Department, and officers from districts including Nashik, Satara, Parbhani, Raigad, Jalgaon, Nanded, Amravati, Thane, and Pune.