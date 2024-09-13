Mumbai: 5 Arrested for Posing as Crime Branch Officers, Extorting Rs 5 Lakh From Advocate

In a significant breakthrough, Khar Police have arrested five individuals for allegedly posing as Crime Branch officers and fleeing with ₹5 lakh from a businessman. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Raj Tilak Roshan, revealed that two of the arrested individuals have prior criminal records with 10 cases registered against them in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Mira-Bhayandar areas. The main accused was apprehended from Sindhudurg district with the help of CCTV footage and technical analysis. The police have recovered ₹3.30 lakh in cash and seized the motorcycle used in the crime.

The Khar Police initiated the case following a complaint filed by Tauseef Sheikh (37), a resident of Bandra, under sections 204, 318(4), 319(4), and 3(5) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita. Sheikh, who is a lawyer, stated that his relatives run a travel business, which includes flight and train ticketing as well as money transfer services. The money collected for the transactions is deposited into the company’s account. On Saturday night, Shaikh's brother gave Rs 5.70 lakh to be transferred to two accounts in Pydhonie area.The following morning, Sheikh deposited ₹70,000 into a client's account via an ATM.

As Sheikh was heading to deposit the remaining amount, two unknown men stopped him at an ATM entrance, posing as Crime Branch officers. Claiming they needed to take him in for questioning, they made him sit in a car and began inspecting the bag containing the money. Using the fear of a case being filed against him, the accused took the cash from Sheikh and dropped him off in the Santacruz area. Sheikh later informed his brother and approached the police.

Under the guidance of DCP Raj Tilak Roshan, the Khar Police launched an investigation. The main accused, Sandesh Maladkar (51), was arrested from Achara in Sindhudurg along with the motorcycle used in the crime. After confirming his involvement, four more suspects—Prafulla More (46), Vikas Surve (39), Chetan Gowda (34), and Darshan Yagnik (43)—were arrested based on information obtained during Maladkar's interrogation. Maladkar has eight cases registered against him in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Mira-Bhayandar, while More has two cases in Mira Road and Dahisar police stations.

The accused were presented in court and have been remanded to police custody until September 18. Police suspect the group may have committed similar crimes in other areas as well.

