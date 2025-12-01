Mumbai: 51-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Forced to Strip at Gunpoint In Office by Pharma Company Boss

A 51-year-old woman alleged that she was forcibly stripped naked at gunpoint, physically abused, and threatened of posting harassment videos by Joy John Pascal Postel, MD and Founder-member of Franco Indian Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., and five others.The victim runs a photo-frame and gifting business in Mahalaxmi, Mumbai. Mumbai Police have initiated a detailed investigation, while the accused deny the charges, framing the incident as a conspiracy.The police has filed a case against six accused under Sections 354A (sexual harassment), 354B (assault or use of criminal force on a woman with intent to disrobe), and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code, along with relevant sections of the Arms Act and the Information Technology Act.

According to the FIR, the incident allegedly took place on January 18, 2023, between 11:30 AM and 1:00 PM at the company's second-floor office on Dr E Moses Road in Mumbai. On January 17, 2023, she received a phone call from Manish Honavar, who asked her to come to the office of M/s Franco Indian Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., located in Mahalaxmi. The FIR reads that the main accused reportedly removed her burkha inside his cabin, held a revolver to her head, and coerced her into removing all her clothing. He then allegedly took photos and videos of her in her undergarments, threatening to make the visuals go viral on social media. The complaint further stated that the accused demanded that she provide a false statement, warning that refusal would result in her being implicated in a fabricated legal case and jailed. The woman also alleged that another pharma official had filed a false complaint against her, causing severe mental distress. The victim's statement has been recorded, and the role of the accused is being investigated.