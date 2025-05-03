Mumbai: 51-Year-Old Woman Injured in Malad Hit-and-Run; Police Launch Hunt for Driver

Mumbai, Maharashtra (May 3, 2025): A hit-and-run incident occurred in the Malad area when a speeding car struck 51-year-old Pooja Verma as she was walking on the road. The driver fled the scene after the incident, IANS reported citing Mumbai Police. According to the reports, she suffered serious injuries and has been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment. The Bangur Nagar Police Station has registered a case against an unidentified driver and has launched a search. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to identify the vehicle and its driver.

In a separate incident, a 35-year-old man lost his hand after being run over by a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus in Andheri East on Friday morning, May 2, 2025. The incident took place around 9:20 a.m. near the Nelco Signal. The bus, operated by Mateshwari Travels and attached to the Majas depot, was on route no. 333 towards Mahakali Caves when it collided with a two-wheeler that suddenly emerged from a bylane.

The rider, identified as Ismail Suratwala, fell onto the road and his left arm was run over by the rear tyre of the bus. Suratwala sustained severe injuries and was rushed to Holy Spirit Hospital in Andheri East for emergency surgery.

The MIDC Police have arrested the bus driver, Vijay Patil, after the case was registered and are investigating further.