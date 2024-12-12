Mumbai: 52-Year-Old Man Dies After Falling Into 25-Foot Sewer Pit in Chembur; Site Supervisor Booked

In a tragic incident, a 52-year-old man lost his life after falling into a 25-foot-deep pit dug for sewer line work in Chembur. The Tilak Nagar Police have registered a case against the site supervisor of the company undertaking the project. The accused supervisor has been identified as Deepak Shewale, aged 40.

As per the FIR filed by Tilak Nagar Police, the incident occurred around 10:15 AM on Wednesday near the Tilak Nagar railway station road. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had awarded the sewer line project contract to Z Construction India Pvt. Ltd. The company had initiated the work at three locations on the Tilak Nagar railway station road.

Deepak Shewale was appointed as the night-shift supervisor for the project, while Ramesh Jaiswal handled the day shift. The pit in question, which was 25 feet deep, lacked proper barricading on all four sides, leading to the fatal accident. The deceased, identified as Raju Davande (52), accidentally fell into the pit, resulting in his death.

Following a preliminary investigation, the police registered a case of negligence causing death against Shewale. The case was filed based on a government complaint, and further investigations are underway.