Mumbai: 52-Year-Old Man Dies of Heart Attack While Swimming

Mumbai, Maharashtra (May 22, 2025): A 58-year-old man died of a heart attack while swimming at a public pool in Chembur on Wednesday morning. The deceased was identified as Ajit Anikeni, a resident of Deonar. He had gone for a morning swim at the General Arun Kumar Vaidya Swimming Pool. According to the reports, he completed a 50-meter lap and sat at the pool’s edge to rest. When he did not come out for a long time, a lifeguard checked on him and found him unresponsive in the water.

Anikeni was pulled out and rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. A medical report confirmed that he died due to a heart attack.

In a separate incident in Nagpur, a 22-year-old man drowned in a swimming pool during a birthday party at a farmhouse in Wathoda. The man, who could not swim, had jumped into the pool during the celebration at a farmhouse in Pandhurna village.

Witnesses said he started struggling in the water. Friends initially assumed he was joking. When they realised he was drowning, they pulled him out and took him to a hospital. He was declared dead on arrival. Police at Wathoda confirmed the incident.