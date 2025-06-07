Mumbai: 53-Year Old Cosmetic Vendor Brutally Attacked in Byculla, Police Suspect Business Dispute

In the early hours of June 5, a 53-year-old cosmetic goods vendor, Mohammad Aslam Patel, was the victim of a violent assault in Byculla, Mumbai. The incident took place around 1:45 a.m. while Patel was riding his two-wheeler along Bhagwan Adinath Marg. He was attacked with an iron rod by an unidentified assailant and sustained serious head injuries.

According to a complaint filed by Assistant Police Sub-Inspector (ASI) Uday Vichare, 57, of the Byculla Police Station, the police patrol vehicle "Byculla Mobile 5" was on duty in the vicinity when they were alerted about an injured motorcyclist found on the inner side of the road. Upon reaching the scene, the officers discovered Patel lying unconscious with severe head trauma. An iron rod suspected to be the weapon used in the attack was found nearby.

The police promptly shifted Patel to JJ Hospital for immediate medical attention. His family later moved him to Saifee Hospital for advanced care, where he is currently undergoing treatment. Patel, a resident of Evergreen Apartments on Belvedere Road in Mazgaon, is known for his work in the cosmetic product trade. Initial investigations suggest a business-related dispute may have been the motive behind the attack. The Byculla Police have launched a manhunt for the unidentified attacker and are actively scanning CCTV footage from the area to trace the suspect. Investigations are ongoing.