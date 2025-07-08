Mumbai: 54-year-old Woman Attacked and Robbed of Gold Ornaments Worth ₹1.5 Lakh in Vikhroli

An elderly woman was attacked and robbed inside her home in Mumbai’s Vikhroli West on Monday afternoon by an unknown assailant who fled the scene with gold jewellery worth nearly ₹1.5 lakh. The incident took place in the BMC Colony located in the Parksite area and has triggered panic among local residents.

According to the complaint filed at the Parksite Police Station, the victim, 54-year-old Noorjahan Munaf Khan, was alone at home around 2:21 PM when the intruder barged in. Her husband, 65-year-old Munaf Khan, who runs a tailoring shop named ‘Libas Tailoring’, received a panicked call from her during the incident. However, before she could explain anything, the call was disconnected. When subsequent calls went unanswered, he rushed home to find his wife injured and lying on the floor.

She had suffered multiple injuries to her hands and head and was in a state of shock. Upon being asked, she informed her husband that an unknown man had entered the house, physically assaulted her, and forcefully snatched her gold chain and bangles.

Noorjahan was initially taken to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar East but was later shifted to Shantiniketan Hospital in Ghatkopar West for better medical care. Munaf Khan, who spent the entire night at the hospital, approached the police the next day once his wife’s condition improved.

The stolen items include four gold bangles weighing 10 grams each and a 10-gram gold chain, with the total value estimated at ₹1.5 lakh. Munaf Khan has stated he will be able to identify the stolen items if recovered.

The couple has been living at the same address for the past 28 years. Their son is currently residing in Australia and their daughter is studying in Gujarat. Over the past year, only the elderly couple has been staying at the house.

Police have registered a case against an unknown person and have launched a search operation. CCTV footage from the locality is being reviewed as part of the ongoing investigation.