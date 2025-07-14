Mumbai: 55-Year-Old Dysentery Patient Falls to Death From 18th Floor in Wadala

A 55-year-old dysentery patient fell from the 18th floor of a building into the elevator in Mumbai's Wadala. The man has been identified as Prakash Shinde, and the accident death report has been filed by the Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg Police. According to the police, Shinde had gone to his sister's house to stay in Wadala temporarily. He wanted to go to the washroom as he was suffering from dysentery. However, he saw the washroom was already engaged, he came back and stood near the lift where the work was underway.

According to the investigation, Shinde defected near the pit while he was getting up, and he lost his body control and fell into the pit. The incident took place at Matoshree Sadan building on Balaram Khedekar Marg in Wadala on Sunday, July 13. A fire brigade rushed to the spot after receiving the information and they pulled him up. He was rushed to the KEM hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The residents of the building discovered Shinde in an injured condition at around 8.50 am and rushed him to the hospital. The family member did not suspect any foul play, and the police filed an accidental death report.