Mumbai: 6-Year-Old Boy Beaten With Wire and Dog Belt by Father in Andheri, Case Registered

In a shocking incident reported from the Andheri area, a six-year-old boy was allegedly subjected to brutal assault by his biological father for refusing to eat on time and “throwing tantrums during meals”. The father reportedly used a wire and a dog belt to beat the minor, leaving multiple injury marks on his body. Police have registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Juvenile Justice Act.

According to the Sahar Police, the matter came to light after the child’s mother — who lives separately from her husband — made a video call to her son and noticed severe injuries on his body. Taking serious cognisance of the incident, police have initiated an investigation, and the father is likely to be questioned soon.

The complainant, a 27-year-old woman, resides in a residential building on Old Nagardas Road in Andheri. She married the accused in 2016 after a love affair, and the couple had a son in April 2019.

However, marital disputes began escalating two years ago. The woman alleged that her husband frequently abused and assaulted her and eventually forced her to leave the house. He threatened to kill her if she tried to take their son along, forcing her to return to her parents’ home while the child remained with the father.

Since then, the child visited his mother once a week. During one such visit, she discovered that her son and husband were living in the Sahar Gaon area.

On 25 November, the mother video-called her son, during which the boy removed his clothes and showed her the marks of the alleged assault. Shocked by the injuries, she confronted her husband on phone, but he disconnected her calls and refused to respond.

When she visited the house on 27 November, both her husband and son were missing. After enquiring in the neighbourhood, she located her son with a woman in the vicinity. On speaking to him affectionately, the child confessed that his father beat him severely with a wire and a dog belt because he “did not eat food properly”.

When the mother checked, she found multiple bruises and belt marks on his body.

The mother immediately took the child to the Sahar Police Station and lodged a complaint. Police have registered a case against the father for assaulting his own minor son using a wire and dog belt over mealtime issues.

Officials said a detailed investigation is underway, and the accused father will be questioned soon.