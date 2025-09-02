Mumbai: 60-Year-Old Posing as Banana Vendor Held With MD Drugs Worth Rs 35.3 Lakh in Bandra

Mumbai Crime Branch’s Unit 9 arrested a 60-year-old banana vendor for allegedly selling MD drugs on a handcart under the guise of selling bananas. The accused identified as Mohammad Ali Abdul Ghaffar Shaikh, is a resident of Bandra. The unit seized 153 grams of MD drugs worth Rs 35.30 lakh from his cart during the search.

Ghaffar was booked under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act. He was arrested on Saturday, August 30 and remanded to police custody until September 3, 2025, by the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Fort for further investigation.

Ghaffar was running a banana cart near the Bandra Railway Station. The Crime Branch received a tip that he was selling MD drugs in disguise as a banana vendor in the area. Later in the day he was spotted near Bandra Bus Depot. He was first detained for questioning and upon inspecting his handcard, the police found a steel box containing a bag with 153 grams of MD drugs worth Rs 35.30 lakh.

According to the Mumbai Crime Branch, investigations are underway to identify his suppliers, possible accomplices and his criminal background.