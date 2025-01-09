Mumbai: 60-Year-Old Woman Dies, Another Injured After Tree Collapses in Ghatkopar East

A 60-year-old woman died and another injured after a tree fell on the road in Ghatkopar East on Thursday evening. The injured woman has been admitted to Rajawadi Hospital, where she is receiving treatment.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the incident occurred at around 6 p.m. on January 9, near the Lavender Bough Hotel on 90 Feet Road, Ghatkopar East.

The tree, which had been in a private garden, fell onto the road, injuring two women who were walking at the time. The deceased has been identified as Minakshi Ben, who was declared brought dead at Rajawadi Hospital. The injured woman, Vandana Sha, 56, is currently undergoing an MRI scan to assess her injuries. Dr. Jagdish Jadhav (AMO) at Rajawadi Hospital confirmed the update on Sha's condition.