Mumbai: 61-year-old Man Dies After Losing Control of Activa on Vikhroli Expressway; FIR Filed

A 61-year-old man tragically lost his life after losing control of his Activa scooter on the Vikhroli (East) Expressway. The Activa slipped, leading to a fatal accident. The police have registered an FIR against the deceased under charges of negligent driving.

According to information provided by the Vikhroli Police, the complainant, Mahesh Nimba Patil (36), who serves as a constable at Vikhroli Police Station, reported the incident. In his statement, Patil mentioned that he was on duty as a Beat Marshal 2 on Friday when he received information from the Regional Control Room about an accident near the Airoli Bridge. The injured person was taken to Godrej Memorial Hospital, Vikhroli (East), for treatment.

Upon receiving the information, Patil went to the hospital for further investigation. It was found that the injured person was Manoj Meghji Sonaghela (61), a resident of Mulund (West). Unfortunately, doctors declared Sonaghela dead during treatment.

A police officer informed that a passerby had taken Sonaghela to the hospital in their car after the accident. Upon questioning the person, it was revealed that Sonaghela had been riding his Activa at high speed and was unable to control the vehicle, which led to the mishap.

Following this, the police team visited the accident spot and questioned locals. Witnesses confirmed that Sonaghela was riding at a high speed and lost control of the Activa, which resulted in the accident.

The officer further stated that Sonaghela’s body was handed over to his family after the post-mortem. In connection with the case, the police have registered an FIR against the deceased Manoj Sonaghela under sections 106(1) and 281 of the IPC for rash driving.