Mumbai: 62-Year-Old Woman Loses Nearly Rs 8 Crore in Sophisticated Cyber Investment Scam

Mumbai: In a significant cyber fraud case, an elderly woman lost nearly Rs 8 cr. The victim is a 62-year-old resident of Mumbai's Bandra area. This fraud took place two months back when she received a WhatsApp message from a stranger. The accused claimed to be an employee of a well-known finance company. The woman was promised high profits from stock market investments.

Then she was connected to another number who claimed to be senior office and website link. Later on she was added to whatsapp group. They all looked as professional, trusting them she transferred large sum of money to different bank accounts. PTI reports that women transfered Rs 7.88 crore in total.

When she tried to withdraw her money, they demanded an extra 10%, arousing her suspicion and leading her to realize she had been scammed. She filed a complaint on the cybercrime portal, and the police have registered a case and begun an investigation.