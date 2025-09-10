Mumbai: 63-Year-Old Woman Killed After Speeding Tanker Rams Scooter in Jogeshwari; Driver Detained

A tragic road accident claimed the life of a 63-year-old woman in Jogeshwari after a speeding water tanker rammed into a scooter from behind on Monday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Asha Dattaram Jadhav alias Deepa. Jogeshwari Police detained the tanker driver, Angadkumar Jugalkishore Yadav, for negligent driving. However, after issuing him a notice, he was later released. Investigations revealed that the driver was talking on his mobile phone while driving, which led to the fatal mishap.

The incident occurred between 12:45 pm and 1:00 pm on Society Road near JES School Gate in Jogeshwari. According to police, Asha Jadhav had visited her nephew Aditya Ashok Jadhav’s residence for a family ritual. After the ceremony, Aditya was dropping her home on his brother’s Activa scooter when the accident took place.

As they reached near JES School, a speeding tanker coming from behind collided with their scooter. Both fell on the road, and Asha sustained severe injuries. Locals rushed her to a nearby trauma care hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

Based on Aditya Jadhav’s complaint, Jogeshwari Police registered a case against tanker driver Angadkumar Yadav under charges of rash and negligent driving causing death. During the probe, it was confirmed that Yadav was on a phone call while driving, and failed to notice the scooter ahead.

Police added that the accused is a resident of Shantinagar, MIDC, Andheri. He was arrested and subsequently released after serving notice, pending further investigation.