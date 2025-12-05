Mumbai: 68-Year-Old Woman Strangled to Death in Jogeshwari; Police Launch Manhunt

A 68-year-old woman living in the Zula Maidan area of Jogeshwari East was found murdered in her house, triggering tension in the locality on Friday. The Meghwadi Police have registered a case of murder against an unknown assailant and initiated a search to trace the killer.

The deceased has been identified as Havabi Dalavi (68). She lived alone in her residence in the Meghwadi area of Jogeshwari East. Her two daughters are married—one residing in Ratnagiri and the other in Pune.

Late on Thursday night, neighbours discovered Havabi hanging inside her home in a suspicious manner. They immediately informed the Meghwadi Police, who reached the spot, took custody of the body, and sent it to Cooper Hospital for post-mortem examination. Preliminary investigation revealed that the woman had been strangled to death.

Following this revelation, the Meghwadi Police registered a murder case against an unidentified person. Police teams are now examining CCTV footage from the neighbourhood and taking assistance from local residents to identify the culprit. The victim’s daughters have been informed, and their statements will be recorded as part of the ongoing investigation, officials said.