Mumbai: 7 Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested by RCF Police in Chembur

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 7, 2025 02:29 PM2025-02-07T14:29:57+5:302025-02-07T14:30:04+5:30

Seven illegal in Bangladeshi national staying in Chembur's Mahul Gaon since five years were arrested by Mumbai's RCF Police ...

Mumbai: 7 Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested by RCF Police in Chembur

Seven illegal in Bangladeshi national staying in Chembur's Mahul Gaon since five years were arrested by Mumbai's RCF Police on Friday, February 7. The arrests were made following a tip-off. A case has been registered against them, told Mumbai Police official to the news agency IANS.

