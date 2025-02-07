Mumbai: 7 Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested by RCF Police in Chembur

Seven illegal in Bangladeshi national staying in Chembur's Mahul Gaon since five years were arrested by Mumbai's RCF Police on Friday, February 7. The arrests were made following a tip-off. A case has been registered against them, told Mumbai Police official to the news agency IANS.

Mumbai's RCF Police arrested seven Bangladeshi nationals illegally residing in Chembur's Mahul Gaon for five years. The arrests followed a tip-off. A case has been registered against them: Mumbai Police pic.twitter.com/FTA2UBjFAF — IANS (@ians_india) February 7, 2025