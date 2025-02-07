Mumbai: 7 Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested by RCF Police in Chembur
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 7, 2025 02:29 PM2025-02-07T14:29:57+5:302025-02-07T14:30:04+5:30
Seven illegal in Bangladeshi national staying in Chembur's Mahul Gaon since five years were arrested by Mumbai's RCF Police on Friday, February 7. The arrests were made following a tip-off. A case has been registered against them, told Mumbai Police official to the news agency IANS.
