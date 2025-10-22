Mumbai: 7 Injured After Part of Fanuswala Building Collapses in Byculla West (Watch Video)

Seven people were injured after he first floor of a building collapsed in Mumbai's Byculla West area on Wednesday afternoon, October 22. The incident took place in the Fanuswala Building located on Sakhali Street in the Madanpura area. Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) declared a Level-I alert emergency at around 12:49 pm.

After receiving the information, emergency services, including BMC’s MFB, local police, and ward staff, rushed to the spot and a rescue operation was launched. The injured people were identified as Gulam Rasool (24), Mohammad Sayyad (59), Arif (29), Sattar (35), Mohammad (35), Samsul (29), and Cathrine (45).

Visuals From Collapse Site

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A building partially collapsed in Madanpura, Byculla West, Mumbai. Fire brigade teams are clearing debris, and several injured individuals have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment pic.twitter.com/vmaD7Mla30 — IANS (@ians_india) October 22, 2025

As per the information, Gulam Rasool (24) and Mohammad Sayyad (59) were admitted to Nair Hospital, both in stable condition. Five others—Arif (29), Sattar (35), Mohammad (35), Samsul (29), and Cathrine (45)—were treated on an OPD basis at Bhatia Hospital. As per the latest information, the collapsed site has been secured and an investigation has been launched to find the exact cause of the collapse.