Mumbai: 72-Year-Old Man Killed by Speeding Bike in Mahim; Rider Arrested

A 72-year-old man, Abdul Rahim Ghulam Hussain Surti, lost his life after being hit by a speeding motorcycle in Mahim on Saturday night. Following the incident, Mahim Police registered an accident case and arrested the bike rider, identified as Faizan Fejool Shaikh. He was later released on bail.

The tragic accident took place around 8:15 pm in front of Khan House, near R.C. Mahim School in the Bolmiyan Lane area. Abdul Rahim Surti was walking on foot when the speeding bike struck him with great force. The impact caused severe injuries to his head, face, and limbs.

Abdul Rahim was the father-in-law of Mohsina Faizan Surti, a beautician by profession, who resides with her husband Faizan (a food delivery worker) and their seven-year-old son in Mahim. On the day of the incident, Mohsina had visited her maternal home along with her son. Her elderly father-in-law was on his way near R.C. Mahim School when the accident occurred.

Upon learning about the incident, Mohsina rushed to the spot and immediately took her injured father-in-law to Bhabha Hospital in Bandra by taxi. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Local residents managed to apprehend the rider and handed him over to Mahim Police, who arrived promptly at the scene. During inquiry, the accused was identified as Faizan Shaikh, a resident of Tata Nagar in Govandi.

Based on Mohsina Surti’s complaint, the police registered a case against Faizan Shaikh under charges of negligent driving leading to death. Though he was arrested, he was later granted bail, as the offence is bailable under the law.

Police investigation into the matter is ongoing.