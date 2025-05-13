Mumbai: 72-Year-Old Woman Residing Alone Dies by Suicide After Jumping from 7th Floor Of Dahisar Building

A 72-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the seventh floor of a building in the Dahisar area of Mumbai. The incident took place in the New Heritage building, where the woman was residing alone.

As per officials from the MHB Police Station, the deceased has been identified as Marlin Menon. Following the death of her husband, she had been living alone on the seventh floor of her apartment for the past six months.

Upon receiving the information, MHB Police rushed to the spot and immediately shifted the woman—who was found lying in a pool of blood—to a nearby hospital. However, doctors declared her brought dead.

Initial investigations suggest that the woman had been suffering from a prolonged illness, which may have caused her mental distress and possibly led to the extreme step. However, the exact reason behind the suicide is still under investigation.

A police officer from MHB Police Station confirmed that an Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered and further investigation is underway.