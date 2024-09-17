Mumbai: 85-Year-Old Man Booked for Sexual Assault on House Help in Malabar Hill

In a shocking incident, an 85-year-old man residing in Malabar Hill has been booked by the Mumbai Police for allegedly sexually assaulting his 20-year-old female domestic worker inside his apartment. The accused, a retired businessman, was not arrested due to his advanced age. Instead, the police issued a notice under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

According to the police, the young woman, hailing from a modest background, had previously worked in Santacruz for three years. Seeking employment closer to her home, she was introduced to the family of the accused through her brother-in-law. The accused's family, consisting of his wife and 45-year-old daughter, offered her a job at their three-bedroom flat in Malabar Hill. The victim started working there on September 9.

Speaking about the incident, a police officer from Malabar Hill Police Station said, "The family informed the woman about her duties, and she started working with them. The octogenarian couple and their daughter were the only members of the household."

In her statement to the police, the victim said that the elderly man had been acting inappropriately since her first day on the job. "He would constantly smile at me, and though I felt uncomfortable, I chose to ignore it, thinking it was due to his old age," she mentioned.

The alleged incident took place on the morning of Wednesday, September 11. The victim told the police that at around 9 am, the accused’s wife had gone for a bath, while their daughter had left for work. Taking advantage of the situation, the 85-year-old allegedly assaulted her while she was working in the kitchen.

"The elderly man was sitting at the dining table, and when I went to the kitchen to get a cloth, he approached me, touched me inappropriately, and grabbed me from behind," the house help said in her statement. She further alleged that after she managed to push him away and go to the living room, the accused followed her and groped her again. He even attempted to kiss her, leaving her in shock and fear.

In a state of panic, the victim retreated to the kitchen and tried to contact her brother-in-law, but was unable to reach him. She then called her previous employer, who advised her on the next steps.

When the accused’s wife came out of the bathroom, the victim informed her about the incident. The wife confronted her husband, who allegedly apologized to the house help, but the damage had already been done.

After consulting her previous employer and family members, the victim approached the Malabar Hill police station on Thursday, September 12, and filed a formal complaint against the elderly man.

A police officer involved in the case stated, "Given the accused’s advanced age, we have not arrested him yet. However, a notice has been served to him as per the BNSS, and he was allowed to go."