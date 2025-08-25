Mumbai: 9-Foot-Long Python Dies of Electrocution Near IIT Market in Powai

A nine-foot-long python died of electrocution near IIT Market in Powai on Sunday, August 24, a Forest department official told the news agency PTI. The reptile was found in a power box, he said, adding that the exact circumstances leading to the electrocution are not known.

The forest department took custody of the python carcass, assisted by rescuers from RAWW (Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare). More details about the cause of death will be known after the postmortem.

A forest official said that Indian rock pythons are protected under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972.

Earlier on August 20, a 10-foot-long Indian Rock Python was spotted in Mulund area of Mumbai causing panic among residents. Reptile had invaded the residential building in the area due to heavy rainfall, later it was safely rescued by the Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) in coordination with the Mumbai Forest Department.