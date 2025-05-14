Mumbai: 9-Year-Old Boy Sexually Assaulted, Case Registered Under POCSO Act

A case of sexual assault on a 9-year-old boy has come to light in the city. The incident took place while the child was playing outside his house. The RCF Police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in connection with the matter. A 16-year-old boy, identified as the accused, has been sent to the Dongri Juvenile Home.

According to police, the victim, a school student, was at home due to ongoing school holidays. On Monday night, while he was playing near his house, the accused called him inside. He then engaged the child in conversation and allegedly committed the sexual assault. The boy was terrified and was threatened by the accused to not disclose the incident to anyone.

However, the child showed courage and informed his family members about the incident. The family immediately approached the police and lodged a complaint. Acting on the complaint, the police promptly registered a case of sexual assault under relevant sections of the POCSO Act. The 16-year-old accused was subsequently sent to the Dongri Children’s Home.

The medical examination of the victim was conducted at Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar. Further investigation into the case is being carried by Police.