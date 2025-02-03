Mumbai: 9-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Injected with Unknown Substance in High-Profile School, Police Investigate

A shocking incident has come to light in Bhandup, where a 9-year-old schoolgirl was allegedly injected by an unidentified person after being taken to a deserted spot near her school playground.

The girl, a student of a reputed school in Bhandup, was playing on the school grounds on January 31 when an unknown individual allegedly approached her. The person reportedly took her to an isolated area within the school premises and administered an injection. The girl later informed her parents, leaving them in shock.

Realizing the seriousness of the situation, the parents immediately took the child to a nearby hospital for a medical check-up and reported the incident to the Bhandup Police. Acting swiftly, the police have formed five special teams to investigate the case. As per police sources, an FIR has been registered against an unidentified person based on the parents' complaint.

According to reports, CCTV footage from the school premises has been thoroughly examined. The visuals show the girl playing in the school ground and later interacting with her classmates, but no suspicious movements have been detected.

Medical examinations, including blood tests and X-rays, have been conducted on the child. Preliminary reports indicate that all test results are normal, sources said. However, police are continuing their in-depth investigation to ascertain the facts.

Following the incident, fear has gripped parents of students studying at the school. The police have recorded statements of school teachers, staff, and security personnel as part of the probe.

Meanwhile, officials have urged parents not to panic but to remain alert. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the safety of schoolchildren.

This incident has raised serious concerns regarding the security of students within school premises, prompting calls for stricter vigilance.