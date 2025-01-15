Mumbai: 91-Year-Old Woman Fights Off Burqa-Clad Robber in Malad, Saves Rs 1.5 Lakh Gold Chain

A 91-year-old woman in Malad's Malvani area, Mumbai, gave a tough time to a burqa-clad robber who entered her house and attempted to snatch a gold chain worth over Rs 1.5 lakh from her neck. The robber threw chilli powder into the elderly woman's eyes to escape, but the determined grandmother, Ayesha Sheikh, grabbed the intruder's hair tightly while being dragged from the kitchen to the entrance door, Mid-Day reported.

During the struggle, Ayesha Sheikh threw a glass tumbler at the robber, injuring her and forcing her to flee the house empty-handed. The Malwani police later arrested the accused woman with the help of CCTV footage. The accused woman hails from Uttar Pradesh and recently shifted to Malwani.

The incident took place when Ayesha Sheikh, a resident of MHB Colony in Malwani, Malad West, was cooking in the kitchen and her only son, Moinuddin Sheikh, had gone to the mosque for prayers. An unidentified woman wearing a burqa entered the house at around 2 pm on January 12 while Ayesha was preparing food.

The robber threw chilli powder into Ayesha's eyes and attempted to snatch her 15-gram gold chain. However, the elderly woman fought back bravely, grabbing the robber's hair and refusing to let go despite sustaining minor injuries to her leg.

According to Police Inspector Shailendra Nagarkar of the Malwani police station, the accused woman was arrested and found to have shifted to a rented house in the Malwani area six months ago.