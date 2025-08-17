Mumbai: 95 Injured, 2 Critical, as Dahi Handi Celebrations Turn Tragic in the City

As the Dahi Handi celebrations continued across Mumbai on Janmashtami, a report from various government and BMC hospitals revealed that a total of 95 people, known as "Govindas," were injured during the event. According to the latest data received until 10:00 PM, the injuries were widespread across different parts of the city, with a significant number being treated in hospitals.

At CT Hospitals, 51 Govindas were reported injured, with 32 still under treatment, including one critical case. Shreyas Chalke, a 23-year-old, is being treated for serious injuries at G.T. Hospital. In ES Hospitals, 31 injuries were reported, with five still under treatment and 26 discharged. In WS Hospitals, 34 people were injured, with three still under medical care, including a 9-year-old boy, Aryan Yadav, who remains in critical condition at BDBA, Kandivali Hospital.

Overall, two individuals remain in critical condition, and 76 have been discharged after receiving medical treatment. A 32-year-old man fell to his death while tying 'Dahi Handi' in Mumbai's Mankhurd on Saturday afternoon. According to a civic official, Jagmohan Shivkiran Chaudhari was tying the 'Dahi Handi' to a rope from the first-floor window grille of his house in Maharashtra Nagar when he fell. He was taken to the civic-run Shatabdi Govandi Hospital, where he was declared brought dead, the official said, according to PTI.

Dahi Handi festivals are celebrated every year across India to mark the birth of Lord Krishna. The state government in July had announced insurance coverage to 1.5 lakh Govindas participating in Dahi Handi festivities through Oriental Insurance Company. In case of death during the sport, a maximum payout of ₹10 lakh was assured to the kin of the deceased.The challenge of forming tall, stable human pyramids tests the strength, agility, and teamwork of the participants, often drawing large crowds of enthusiastic spectators. Dahi Handi is not only a display of physical skill but also a cultural celebration filled with music, dance, and festive cheer. Despite its joyous spirit, the event requires careful safety measures due to the risk involved in the pyramid formations. It is celebrated with great fervour, especially in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra, bringing communities together in honour of Lord Krishna’s playful legacy.