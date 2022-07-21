Mumbai Aarey Metro Car Shed : CM Eknath Shinde lifts ban on work of metro car shed in Aarey

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has lifted the ban on the work of the metro car shed in Aarey, which has been at the center of controversy in Mumbai for the past few months. As the technical matter is completed, now the way is clear to start the work of the car shed. Since the government has lifted the ban on car sheds in Aarey, it is likely that Mumbaikars and environmentalists will mount a more aggressive protest.

Mumbaikars and environmentalists opposed the metro car shed in Aarey forest in Mumbai. A demand was made to construct the metro carshed elsewhere. Environmentalists had said that the proposed site of the Metro car shed has habitat for leopards and biodiversity. It is claimed that the construction in Aarey will affect not only the forest but also the biodiversity present here.

In 2019, the Devendra Fadnavis-led government started cutting trees to build a car shed in Aarey. At that time, an all-night protest was started by environmentalists along with local tribals. Crimes were also filed against many.

After coming to power in the state, the Mahavikas Aghadi suspended the construction of the metro carshed in Aarey and started considering other options including the site at Kanjurmarg. The question of the place in Kanjurmarg is pending. Last month, rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde's group formed power with the BJP. This new government gave the green flag for the construction of Metro Carshed in Aarey. Since last few Sundays, Mumbaikars and environmentalists have been opposing this decision.