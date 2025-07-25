Mumbai AC Local Train Coach Leaks Amid Heavy Rainfall; Women Seen Holding Umbrellas in Viral Video

Mumbai is experiencing significant rainfall from past few days leading to delay in trains and waterlogging on railway station. Amid this video of water leakage in ac train has gone viral on social media. In viral video women are seen holding umbrella, wearing shower cap to protect themself from water leakage.

Viral video shared by ABP Majha shows water dripping from the ceiling of the coach during heavy rains. Train services on the Central, Western, and Harbour lines are facing major delays, resulting in increased congestion in already crowded areas.

Also Read: Can You Rent a MHADA Lottery Flat? Here's What Homeowners Should Know

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall lashed parts of Mumbai of Friday morning, leading to traffic snarls across several major routes in the city. Waterlogging was also reported at major junctions, including Malad and Andheri Subway, which is now completely shut for vehicular traffic.

Congestion was also seen on the Western Express Highway near the NESCO compound in Goregaon East during the peak hours, which frustrated office goers. Eastern Express Highway, the Vikhroli–Chheda Nagar stretch and the Amar Mahal–Sion corridor were also reported to be congested.