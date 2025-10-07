Mumbai AC Local Train Passenger Gets Injured In Knife Attack, Probe Underway

A passenger aboard a Mumbai AC local train claimed to have been injured in a knife attack, prompting authorities to launch an investigation, officials said on Tuesday. The Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) have jointly started looking into the matter, although no formal complaint has been registered so far. Additionally, hospital records show no injured individuals corresponding to the alleged incident. Authorities are treating the claim seriously but noted that without an official report or medical verification, tracing the alleged victim remains challenging, and the investigation is currently in its preliminary phase.

Officials stated that on October 6, at approximately 10:45 pm, a report was received regarding a knife assault inside the third coach (CST-end) of the 9:39 pm Parel-Kalyan AC local. The message indicated that the injured passenger had alighted at Sion station, but crucial details, such as the complainant’s contact number, were missing. This lack of information made it difficult for the GRP and RPF teams to follow up directly. Consequently, investigators had to rely on station checks, CCTV footage, and coordination with nearby police stations to verify the claim and identify any potential victims.

Following the report, RPF personnel at Sion station, including Police Constable Jagdish Rathod and Assistant Sub-Inspector Nagina Yadav, joined GRP officials to search the premises for any injured individuals. Despite their efforts, no victim was located at the station. CCTV footage, however, captured a man in a red T-shirt exiting the AC local, holding a handkerchief near his eye. Interestingly, he did not approach the authorities or request assistance, raising questions about whether he was the alleged victim or involved in a prior altercation that might have led to the supposed injury.

Further inquiries revealed that GRP Head Constable Umesh Thakre, stationed at Matunga, had previously stopped two men involved in a fight outside the city. One fled, while the other, reportedly matching the red T-shirt description, refused to file a complaint. Officials believe this individual later boarded the AC local and may be the same person seen disembarking at Sion. Verification with Dharavi Police, Sion Hospital, and the train guard, Gosavi, confirmed that no injuries or complaints had been officially reported. GRP Dadar and RPF Matunga are continuing the investigation, pending any formal complaint that could trigger further action.