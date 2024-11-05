Mumbai AC Local Train Unveils Stunning Pink Ladies' Compartment – Watch Inside the Train Video

Imagine boarding your usual Mumbai local and discovering your coach completely transformed! This is exactly what happened recently when a commuter named Niti Magnani stepped into the ladies' compartment of an AC local train in Mumbai. To her surprise, the entire coach was decorated in shades of pink—clean, vibrant, and free from the typical posters often seen on train walls. The eye-catching setup prompted her to record the scene on video, showcasing the unique ambiance.

Mumbai's local trains, often referred to as the city's lifeline, carry millions of passengers each day. Many Mumbaikars consider these trains a "second home," and use their commute as an opportunity to relax—whether by singing, knitting, or simply taking a few moments of "me time." Videos capturing such candid moments often go viral on social media, but Niti's video has drawn attention for an entirely different reason: it showcases a ladies’ compartment decked out in pink.

Also Read: BEST Bus Employees Get Rs 29,000 As Diwali Bonus After Protest

In her Instagram clip, Niti highlighted the all-pink compartment, which brought a fresh, cheerful vibe to the otherwise routine commute. Only the seats and handrails retained their original colors, creating a playful contrast with the pink walls. Captioning her video, she wrote, "POV: You're traveling in Mumbai's prettiest local," dubbing the pink-themed coach the "Prettiest." Since being uploaded on October 30, the video has gone viral, garnering over 1.5 million views and more than 90,000 likes. The all-pink coach has charmed netizens, with one user humorously noting it looked like something "Straight out of Barbie Land." Another user even suggested starting a "petition to make every ladies' compartment pink." This pink-themed ladies' compartment in Mumbai’s AC local has captured the hearts of many online, transforming a routine commute into a refreshing, Instagram-worthy experience.