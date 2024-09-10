Mumbai: ACB Nabs Court Translator for Accepting Rs 25 Lakh Bribe in Hotel Ownership Case

In a significant crackdown on corruption, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday arrested Vishal Sawant, a translator and interpreter employed at the Small Claims Court, on allegations of demanding a hefty bribe of Rs 25 lakh from a hotelier. The bribe was allegedly sought to influence the outcome of a property dispute case in the hotelier's favor. A case has been registered against Sawant under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

According to ACB officials, the case pertains to a dispute over ownership rights of a hotel located near Dhobi Lake, which is currently under litigation in the Small Claims Court. As the legal battle reached a critical stage, Sawant, who was acting as an interpreter in the case, allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 25 lakh from the complainant, promising to ensure a favorable verdict.

The aggrieved hotelier, refusing to succumb to corruption, promptly approached the ACB's Mumbai office and lodged a formal complaint. Following standard procedure, the ACB verified the complaint on September 9 and found substantial evidence confirming the bribe demand.

Acting swiftly, the ACB laid a well-planned trap. Sawant was apprehended red-handed while accepting the bribe amount of Rs 25 lakh from the complainant. He has been booked under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and was taken into custody.

The ACB has launched a detailed investigation into the matter to uncover any further links or involvement of other individuals in this corruption case. The arrest underscores the ACB's commitment to rooting out corruption from the judicial system and ensuring that justice prevails without any undue influence.