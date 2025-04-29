Mumbai Accident: 18-Year-Old Girls Die After Scooter Skids While Overtaking Truck in C.P. Tank Circle

In a tragic accident on Monday, Kumari Dinika Vicky Bafna (18) and her friend Kumari Siya Uttam Mehta (18) met with a mishap while riding a Suzuki Access two-wheeler from C.P. Tank Circle towards Kumbhar Tukda. As they were traveling, a motor truck passed them from the right side. In an attempt to overtake the truck from the left at high speed, the rider, Dinika Bafna, applied the brakes suddenly, causing the scooter to skid.

Both girls fell off the two-wheeler. Unfortunately, Siya Mehta, who was riding pillion, fell onto the road, and the rear wheel of the truck ran over her abdomen. She sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.

Investigations revealed that Dinika Bafna was riding the scooter at a high speed without possessing a valid driving license, directly leading to the death of her friend Siya Mehta. Furthermore, the truck driver fled the scene without providing any assistance to the injured girls.

Following the incident, the V.P. Road Police Station has registered a case under sections 106(1), 281, and 125(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) along with sections 3 and 134(a)(b) of the Motor Vehicles Act. DCP Mohit Kumar Garg said that the truck driver has been caught and further investigation is underway.