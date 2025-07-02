Mumbai Accident: 2 Killed, One Injured After Speeding Scooter Crashes Into Electric Pole On Gorai-Uttan Road

Two youths were killed and another seriously injured after their scooter, on which they were travelling, crashed into an electric pole on Gorai-Uttan Road in Mumbai on Monday morning, June 30. The injured person was transported to the nearby hospital for treatment. The deceased were identified as Dinesh Tewar (25) and Shivam Shahu (27), residents of Sion Koliwada and Antop Hill in Mumbai. The injured victims Riyan Chaudhary (27) is undergoing treatment at the hospital, said police. According to the police, the trio were drunk during their trip when they met with an accident. However, the blood report will confirm the exact cause of the accident.

According to the Indian Express, on Monday morning, the trio, who were allegedly riding a triple-seat scooter, crashed into an electric pole on Uttan Road near Kumar Residency. The rider suddenly lost control, and the scooter skidded on the wet road and crashed into the pole.

The pedestrians rushed them to Tembha hospital in Bhayander, Sahu and Chaudhary were declared dead, while Tevar’s condition is said to be critical. Police suspect the trio were drunk at the time of the accident and have sent their blood samples for testing.