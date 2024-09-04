Mumbai Accident: 27-Year-Old Woman Killed After Speeding Car Hits Her in Malad

In a tragic incident last night, a speeding car struck a 27-year-old woman in Mumbai's Malad area, leading to her death.The name of the accused is Anuj Singh who works in the Merchant Navy. It will be known only after the medical report whether the accused was drunk or not at the time of the incident.

The driver hit the woman with such force that she was dragged along for some distance, causing severe injuries. Following the accident, the driver himself took the injured woman to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

The victim, identified as Shahana Qazi, was returning home after attending a mehendi class when she was hit by the speeding car from behind.

Malad Police have registered a case against the accused Anuj Singh and have arrested him. It is yet to be determined whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident; the results of the medical report are awaited.