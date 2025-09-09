Mumbai Accident: 36-Year-Old Dies After Car Collides With Dumper on Atal Setu (Watch Video)

A tragic accident took place on the Atal Setu on Monday night when a car heading towards Sewri collided with a dumper, leading to the death of a 36-year-old passenger. The deceased, identified as Sachin Hanumant Khade, worked with a private company. His wife is an Assistant Police Inspector with the Mumbai Police.

A car heading towards Sewri collided with a dumper late Monday night. Passenger Sachin Khade (36) died on the spot, while the driver survived.

Khade’s wife is an API with Mumbai Police.

Sewri Police have registered an accidental death case.#Mumbai#AtalSetu#Accidentpic.twitter.com/D8J5zMQ5iL — Visshal Singh (@VishooSingh) September 9, 2025

According to officials, the car lost control while travelling towards Sewri and rammed into the dumper from behind. The impact was so severe that Khade, who was seated in the rear seat of the vehicle, died on the spot. Fortunately, the driver of the car survived the crash.

Police sources revealed that the car had gone out of control while descending from the Atal Setu, leading to the collision. The Sewri Police have registered a case of accidental death and further investigation is underway.